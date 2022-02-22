Have you seen this boy? Gardai seek public help to find teen missing for 9 days
Gardai are seeking public assistance to trace a 15 year old boy missing from Waterford for over a week.
Bobby Power - described as being 5'8" in height with a slim build, black hair and brown eyes - has been missing from his home since Sunday February 13.
He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, a black jacket and a grey tracksuit with black runners.
Anyone with information on Bobby’s whereabouts is asked to contact Gardaí in Waterford on 051 305 300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.
