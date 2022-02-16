Terms and Condition - Privacy Policy

ICONIC NEWSPAPERS LTD

• TERMS OF ACCESS TO THE WEBSITE

• COPYRIGHT NOTICE AND LICENCE

• SUBMITTING CONTENT

• TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF ACCEPTANCE OF ADVERTISEMENTS (NEWSPAPER AND WEBSITE)

• DATA PROTECTION, PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY

• FORUMS REGISTRATION, TERMS AND CONDITIONS

• COMMENT AND FORUM HOUSE RULES

• SWEAR WORD POLICY

• YOUR RIGHTS

• APPENDIX A: LIST OF WEBSITES

• APPENDIX B: LIST OF NEWSPAPERS

TERMS OF ACCESS TO THE WEBSITE

The websites listed in Appendix A, along with the publications in Appendix B ("the Publication") are published and operated by Iconic Newspapers Ltd.

Use of and access to the Website is subject to the following terms which include:

· Copyright Notice and License;

· Submitting Content;

· Terms and Conditions of Acceptance of Advertisements;

· Data Protection Notice and Cookie Policy;

· Registration Terms and Conditions;

· Comment and Forum House Rules;

· Swear Word Policy;

Access to particular areas of the Website may be subject to additional terms to which you must consent in order to use those areas.

BY ENTERING THE WEBSITE YOU AGREEING TO THESE TERMS. IF YOU DO NOT AGREE TO THESE TERMS THEN PLEASE LEAVE THE WEBSITE IMMEDIATELY.

Links: No metatags hyperlinks or other forms of linkage whatsoever to any other site may be imposed on the website without the prior express written consent of the Publisher.

Viruses: If you knowingly send or infect the Website with a virus, Trojan horse, worm, etc then the Publisher retains the right at its sole discretion to pursue you for all legal fees (including its own and those of any third party), damages and other expenses that may be incurred by it as a result of your actions.

Liability: The Publisher accepts no liability in respect of the content of any third party material appearing on the Website or in respect of the content of any other website to which the Website may be linked from time to time. The Publisher makes no warranty in respect of the contents of this Website and accepts no liability for any loss or damage whatsoever and however arising whether directly or indirectly as a result of access to and use of this Website including without limitation acting or failing to act in reliance on any information contained herein.

Indemnity: You understand that you are personally responsible for your behavior while on the Website, and agree to indemnify and hold the Publisher, all other companies within the Iconic Newspaper Group, their parents, subsidiaries, affiliates, and their officers, directors, employees and agents harmless from and against any loss, damage, liability, cost or expense of any kind (including legal fees and costs) that they may incur in connection with a third party claim or otherwise, in relation to your use of the Website, access to the Website, your violation of either these Terms or the rights of any third party, disclosure of membership passwords and any other matter in connection with your participation in the services on the Website.

Force Majeure: The Publisher does not warrant that functions contained in the Website content will be uninterrupted or error free, that defects will be corrected, or that the Publisher or the server(s) that makes it available are free of viruses or bugs.

UK & Republic of Ireland Law: These terms and conditions will be governed by and construed in accordance with the applicable laws of the United Kingdom (in respect of users residing in the United Kingdom) and the applicable laws of the Republic of Ireland (in respect of users residing in the Republic of Ireland) without regard to conflict of law principles, and users agree that all legal proceedings relating to the matters herein shall be adjudicated solely in the courts of either the United Kingdom or, where relevant, the Republic of Ireland. Save where specifically indicated otherwise, in respect of users residing in the UK, the Website and its contents are targeted only at UK residents and goods and services offered are available only to UK residents. In respect of users residing in the Republic of Ireland save where specifically indicated otherwise, the Website and its contents are targeted only at ROI residents and goods and services offered are available only to ROI residents.

COPYRIGHT NOTICE AND LICENCE

Ownership: Except in the case of the Forums and any other content you create, the copyright in the Website and its contents belongs to the Publisher, or has been included with the consent of other copyright owners. Reproduction in any form, printing or downloading of part or all of the contents is forbidden save in accordance with the licence granted below.

Licence to copy for personal use: You may print copies of any item in hard copy provided that you do not edit, alter, amend or delete any part of it or combine it with other material. You may recopy the material to individual third parties for their personal information only if you acknowledge the Website as the source of the information by including such acknowledgement and the address of the Publisher and the Website in the copy of the material AND you inform the third party that the material may not be copied or reproduced in any way. You may not supply the material to any third party for commercial gain.

Web Aggregation: If you are a paid-for web aggregator you require a license to redistribute the content of this site. Licenses can be obtained through the Newspaper Licensing Agency (www.nla.co.uk).

No Transmission: No part of the Website or the contents thereof may be reproduced on or transmitted to or stored in any other website or other form of electronic retrieval system. Any waiver of, or failure to delay to enforce, this provision by the Publisher in the event of any breach of it on one or more occasion shall not prevent it from subsequently enforcing it in respect of that or any condition breach.

SUBMITTING CONTENT

Ownership. If you submit content to the Publisher (including without limitation any text, photograph, graphics, video or audio), you grant the Publisher a licence to use, reproduce, modify, adapt, publish, create derivative works from, distribute and display in public that content in any form and media on or in connection with the Site, at no cost to us and for as long as we require and you warrant that you own or have rights to the intellectual property in such content and have the right to grant this licence. You waive any moral rights in your contribution. You will indemnify us and keep us indemnified from and against all costs, claims, damages and expenses made against or incurred by us as a result of a third party alleging that the use of such content by us infringes the intellectual property rights of a third party.

Submissions. When submitting content, you agree not to do any of the following:

defame, abuse, harass, stalk, threaten or otherwise violate or infringe the rights of any person or entity (including, but not limited to, rights of intellectual property, confidentiality, or rights of privacy);



upload or transmit any material which is unlawful, indecent, defamatory, hateful or racially, ethnically or otherwise offensive or objectionable, politically sensitive or of an obscene or menacing character, or that may cause annoyance, inconvenience or needless anxiety;



upload or transmit files that contain software or other material protected by intellectual property laws unless you own or control the rights thereto or have received and can prove all necessary consents;



upload or transmit any materials that infringe any patent, trademark, copyright or other proprietary rights of any third party;



upload or transmit material that you do not have a right to make available under any law or contractual or fiduciary relationship (such as confidential information); upload or transmit any computer viruses, macro viruses, Trojan horses, worms, corrupted files or anything else designed to interfere with, interrupt or disrupt the normal operating procedures of a computer or other electronic device;



use the system of uploading or transmitting content (or any part thereof) in a way that may cause the system (or the servers or networks connected to the system)



to be interrupted, damaged, rendered less efficient or such that the effectiveness or functionality of the system is in any way impaired;



where you are not the author of any material you are uploading or transmitting, delete any author attributions, legal notices or proprietary designations within the material.

SOCIAL MEDIA AND GOOGLE SIGN IN

If you log-in to our websites through a social media site, such as Facebook or Google, you are granting permission to such company to share your user information with us. This will include your name and email address plus any other information you have permitted them to share with third parties. If you remove our website from your Facebook or Google account, we will no longer have access to this information.

We use plugins from social media networks and other platforms on our websites, that may allow you to share content with these networks/platforms or use their services on our websites. We may share information about you with suppliers that we engage to help us provide our services and/or functionality of our websites and apps. For example, we share data with Google to prevent certain website functions from being abused. Where this happens your data will be processed in accordance with Google's Privacy Policy.

TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF ACCEPTANCE OF ADVERTISEMENTS (NEWSPAPER AND WEBSITE)

The Publication and the Website are produced and published by the Publisher. In these Conditions:

"the Publisher" means Iconic Newspapers Limited.

"the Advertiser" means any person or company placing with the Publisher an order for the publication of an advertisement in any of the Publisher’s newspapers, other publications and/or hosted websites. For the avoidance of doubt, in this section the words

"published" or "Publication" shall mean published in any newspaper and/or on any Website(s) owned and produced by the Publisher.

Orders for insertion of advertisements in the Publication and/or on the Website are accepted subject to the following conditions:-

Warranty. The placing of an order constitutes a warranty from the Advertiser and/or advertising agency to the Publisher:

that the advertisement is legal, decent, honest and truthful, complying with the British and Irish Codes of Advertising and Sales Promotion, with any relevant codes of practice and with the requirements of current legislation; and that the advertisement is not defamatory and does not infringe the copyright, moral rights or any other rights of any third party.

Links. No hyperlinks or metatags may be included in any advertisements save with the express prior permission of the Publisher.

Indemnity. The Advertiser and/or advertising agency agrees to indemnify the Publisher in respect of all costs, claims, damages, or other charges arising directly or indirectly as a result of the publication of the advertisement(s).

No Guarantee. While every effort will be made to meet the wishes of advertisers, the Publisher does not guarantee the publication of any particular advertisement or its publication on any particular date or in a particular part or edition of the publication/website or to be inserted under a particular classification.

Errors: It is the responsibility of the Advertiser/advertising agency to check the first appearance of any series of advertisements and notify the Publisher immediately of any errors. The Publisher assumes no responsibility for the correction of errors unless notified by the Advertiser. In the event of any error, misprint or omission in the Publication or the Website of an advertisement or part of an advertisement (however caused) the Publisher will either re-publish the advertisement or relevant part of the advertisement as the case may be or make a reasonable refund of or adjustment to the cost. No re-publication, refund or adjustment will be made where the error, misprint or omission does not materially detract from the advertisement.

Limitation of Liability: In no circumstances shall the total liability of the Publisher for any error, misprint or omission exceed: the amount of a full refund of any price paid to the Publisher for the advertisement in connection with which liability arose; or the cost of a further or corrective advertisement of a type and standard reasonably comparable to that in connection with which the liability arose.

Save as set out above, the Publisher accepts no liability in respect of any loss or damage occasioned directly or indirectly as a result of publication of any advertisement or any loss or damage occasioned directly or indirectly by any total or partial failure (however caused) of publication of any advertisement or of any title or website in which any advertisement is or was scheduled to appear.

Without prejudice to the foregoing, the Publisher accepts no liability in respect of any loss or damage alleged to have arisen through delay in forwarding or omitting to forward replies to box numbers to the Advertiser (however caused). The advertiser hereby authorises the Publisher to return to its originator or destroy any communication which, in the reasonable opinion of the Publisher, should not be delivered to the Advertiser.

The Publisher may refuse any advertisement or if already accepted, cancel the order at any time by giving reasonable notice before the next insertion, but in that event, the Advertiser/advertising agency shall not be liable for payment of the difference (if any) between the rates for the series specified in the order and the usual price for the series of insertions which has appeared when the order is stopped; and require any alteration it considers necessary or desirable in any advertisement.

Refusals and Amendments: Mail order advertisements will not be accepted for publication by the Publisher unless the Advertiser completes and returns to the Publisher a Mail Order Guarantee Form, prior to the deadline for publication of the advertisement.

Cancellation: An advertising agency may cancel any unexpired part of an order without penalty in the event of the death or failure of its client. Orders cannot be cancelled once the Publisher has commenced to carry out the order in accordance with the first publication date requested by the Advertiser. In other cases the Publisher will require seven clear working days’ notice of cancellation of any order or unexpired part of an order, or in the case of an advertisement which by reason of its position is chargeable at a premium rate, not less that twenty-eight clear working days’ notice. All cancellations must be notified in writing. E-mail notification of cancellation is not acceptable. It is the responsibility of the Advertiser to retain a note of any ‘stop number’ issued by the Publisher.

Self Service Advertising: The Publisher reserves the right to edit any advertisements created through its online self service facilities. The Publisher may remove photographs and alter text based content. It is the responsibility of the Advertiser to check their self-created online advertisement on a regular basis and to notify the Publisher of any apparent issues. All self service access is password controlled. It is the responsibility of the Advertiser to keep their password confidential. You, the Advertiser, are completely responsible for activities that happen under your account and password. If you think there has been unauthorised use of your account or password, you agree immediately to notify the Publisher and co-operate with the Publisher to resolve it. The Publisher will not issue compensation should the web site be temporarily unavailable for any period of time. Any notice of advertisement withdrawal must be submitted to the Publisher in writing. The Publisher will endeavour to carry out the request within a time period agreed with the Advertiser.

Copyright: The copyright for all purposes in all artwork, copy, video, audio and other material which the Publisher or his employees have originated, contributed to or reworked shall vest in the Publisher. The Advertiser authorises the Publisher to record, reproduce, publish, distribute and broadcast (or to permit the same) all advertisements (including, but not limited to text, artwork, video and photographs) and to include and make them available in any information service, electronic or otherwise.

Consents: The placing of an order by the Advertiser, or an advertising agency on behalf of a client, constitutes an assurance that all necessary authority and consents have been secured in respect of the use in the advertisement(s) (a) of pictorial or any other representations of (or purporting to be of) living persons, and of references to any words attributed to living persons and (b) any material the copyright in which vests in a third party.

Risk: Any material submitted by the Advertiser is held by the Publisher at the Advertiser’s risk and should be insured by the Advertiser against loss or damage from whatever cause. The Publisher reserves the right to destroy without notice all such property after the date of its last appearance in an advertisement unless the Advertiser has given instructions to the contrary.

Box Numbers: The Publisher will endeavour to forward all replies to a box number to the Advertiser as soon as is possible after receipt, but the Publisher accepts no liability in respect of any loss or damage alleged to have arisen through delay in forwarding or omitting to forward such replies, howsoever caused. The Advertiser authorises the Publisher to examine material passing through boxes and to return to its originator any communication which, in the opinion of the Publisher, should not be delivered to the Advertiser. Advertisements from dealers are not accepted under a box number.

Rates: The rates charged for the transmission of any advertisement shall be those set out in the Publisher's rate card in force at the time the order is placed. The rate card is subject to change at any time and may vary between Companies and publications within the group of titles. Copies are available on request. It is the responsibility of the Advertiser to bring to the Publisher's attention at the time of booking any discount, allowance or exemption from VAT (Value Added Tax) to which entitlement is claimed. All gross advertising rates (except classified lineage and semi display) are subject to the Advertising Standards Board of Finance (ASBOF) levy from time to time (currently 0.1 %) payable by the Advertiser to help finance the self regulatory system.

Advertising Agencies: Commission will only be granted to agencies formally recognised by the News Media Association or the Publisher at the time of placing the order. The rate of commission payable will be determined by the Publisher and may be varied or withdrawn at the Publisher's discretion at any time, subject to giving the advertising agency seven days written notice thereof. All advertising agencies claiming commission must quote order numbers for every booking made. The Publisher reserves the right to vary these terms of acceptance of advertising and payment in respect of any advertising agency at the Publisher's discretion, subject to giving the advertising agency seven days written notice thereof.

Time of Payment: Pre-payment may be required for any advertisement at the Publisher's discretion. Where pre-payment is not required, subject to completion and approval of a Credit Application Form, payment shall be made for each advertisement within seven days of the date of the invoice, except that payment of advertisements charged to an approved credit account shall be made no later than:

· that specified to the Advertiser when credit terms are granted; or

· 30 days following the date of invoice.

Should the Advertiser be in breach of these terms, or of any contract with the Publisher, then the full amount in respect of all advertising published and all other amounts accruing from the Advertiser shall become due and payable. The Publisher reserves the right to withdraw credit facilities from any Advertiser at the Publisher's discretion subject to giving the Advertiser seven days written notice thereof, if practicable, or forthwith upon the issue of any Court proceedings against the Advertiser. All payments must be accompanied by the remittance advice issued by the Publisher or a similar document approved by the company. Any query in respect of an invoice must be brought to the attention of the Publisher in writing within seven days of its issue.

Late Payments: The Publisher shall be entitled to charge statutory interest pursuant to the Late payment of Commercial Debts (Interest) Act 1998 (as amended 2002)/ The late payment of Commercial Debts (Rate of Interest) (Scotland) Order 2002 on all sums due at a current rate of 8% above the Bank of England base rate for the time being until payment is received.

Compensation for reasonable debt recovery costs arising from late payment will also apply at the following rate:

Debt up to £999.99

£ 40

Debt £1000 to £9,999.99

£ 70

Debt £10,000 plus

£ 100

The Publisher shall be entitled to add to any sums due any reasonable costs and expenses (including administrative costs) incurred by the Publisher in obtaining payment. The Publisher shall be entitled to an administration charge from the Advertiser of £25.00 in respect of any cheque tendered which is not met upon presentation, or for any unmet Direct Debit (and to vary this charge at any time without notice). The Publisher reserves the right to exercise a lien over any documents or other property of the Advertiser in its possession if the Publisher's charges are not paid in accordance with these terms and/or the Publisher's rate card from time to time.

Data Regulations: The Publisher will hold personal information obtained in dealings with customers and process it in accordance with Data Protection. A primary use of Advertiser personal information is for the marketing purposes of the Publisher and its associated business partners. If an Advertiser does not wish for their personal information to be used for this purpose this should be indicated at the time of booking the advertisement. Any subsequent request to remove consent for personal information to be used for marketing purposes should be submitted in writing to the Publisher.

Disclosure of Identity: The Publisher reserves the right to disclose the name and address and any other account details of advertisers and/or agencies to the police, trading standards officials, or any other relevant authority and, where the Publisher in its sole discretion deems it reasonable, to other third parties.

Advertising Orders: Advertising orders are issued by an advertising agency as a principal and must be on the agency’s official form. When copy instructions not constituting an official order are issued, they shall be clearly marked "Copy instruction - not an order".

The News Media Association: The terms of the Recognition agreement between the New Media Association and the Publisher, or between the News Media Association and the Newspaper Proprietors Association and recognised advertising agencies are deemed to be incorporated in these conditions of acceptance of advertisement orders for the publication and transmission of all advertisements accepted from the recognised advertising agency. Without prejudice to the generality of these terms, these conditions of acceptance specifically extend to any personal guarantee given by the Directors or any other person on behalf of a recognised agency at the time of recognition in respect of any unsatisfied liabilities of the agency in the event of the agency’s liquidation or insolvency. Such guarantee is part of these conditions of acceptance.

Acceptance:. The placing of an order for the insertion of an advertisement shall amount to an acceptance of the above conditions and any conditions stipulated on an agency’s or advertiser’s order form or elsewhere by an agency or an advertiser shall be void insofar as they are in conflict with them.

DATA PROTECTION, PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY

The Publisher is committed to protecting your privacy: The Publisher knows that you care how information about you is used and appreciates your trust in it to do that carefully and sensibly. At times you will be asked to submit personal information about yourself (name, email address, postcode etc.). By entering your details in the fields as requested you enable the Publisher to provide you with the services you select. Whenever you provide such personal information, the Publisher will treat that information in accordance with this notice and policy. All email correspondence include instructions on how to ‘unsubscribe’ from the service to which you have subscribed. Our services are designed to give you the information that you want to receive, not to bombard you with information you do not want. The Publisher will act in accordance with current legislation. This notice and policy do not apply to companies that the Publisher does not own or control.

Use of Data: The Publisher will use your personal details and information it obtains from other sources to provide you with its goods and services, for administration and customer services, for credit scoring, for marketing, to analyse your purchasing preferences and to ensure that the content, services and advertising that it offers are tailored to your needs and interests. The Publisher may keep your information for a reasonable period for these purposes or to maintain suppression lists. The Publisher may need to share your information with its service providers, with other companies within the Iconic Newspapers Group and with its agents for these purposes. The Publisher may disclose personal data in order to comply with a legal or regulatory obligation.



Cookie Policy: Details of cookies we use and how you can opt out of receiving them are as follows:-

Iconic Newspapers Ltd

What is a Cookie?

Cookies are small data files which are sent to your browser (Internet Explorer, Firefox, Chrome etc) from a website you visit. They are stored on your electronic device.

Can I opt out of receiving cookies?

Yes there are a number of options available, you can set your browser either to reject all cookies, to allow only “trusted” sites to set them, or to only accept them from the site you are currently on.

However, please note – if you block/delete all cookies, some features of our websites, such as remembering your login details, or the site branding for your local newspaper may not function as a result.

3rd Party Cookies

We are Advertising agencies to provide us with some of the advertising on our websites.

Mobile phone websites

We deploy a cookie called “viewfullsite” for the mobile phone websites. This cookie remembers a user’s preference to view content on their desktop and remains active for a period of 24 hours from the user setting their preference. After 24 hours it is automatically deleted.

Registered users (local news website url)

We drop 2 cookes to show that you are logged into our sites (userld and lastClient). We will also drop cookies to ensure we show you the website you are expecting to see these are called session state cookies (JSESSIONID)

IP Address: When you visit our site, we may also log your IP address, a unique identifier for your computer or other access device.

Web Beacons: The Publisher also includes web beacons (also known as clear GIFs or web bugs) in its emails to track the success of its marketing campaigns. This means that if you open an email from the Publisher it can see which pages of the Website you visit. The Publisher’s web beacons do not store additional information on your computer, but by communicating with the cookies on your computer, they can tell the Publisher when you have opened its email. If you object to web beacons, the Publisher recommends you follow the instructions for deleting existing cookies and disabling future cookies. The Publisher will still know how many of its e-mails are opened and will automatically receive your IP address, a unique identifier of your computer and other access device, but this will not identify you as an individual.

Credit References: In assessing your application for credit, to prevent fraud, to check your identity and to prevent money laundering, the Publisher may search the files of credit reference agencies who will record any credit searches on your file. The Publisher may also disclose details of how you conduct your account to such agencies. The information may be used by other credit grantors for making credit decisions about you and the people with whom you are financially associated, for fraud prevention, money laundering prevention and occasionally for tracing debtors. Information used for these purposes will include publicly available information such as electoral roll, county court judgments, bankruptcy orders or repossessions.



Credit Reference Agencies: The Publisher may ask credit reference agencies to provide a credit scoring computation. Credit scoring uses a number of factors to work out risks involved in any application. A score is given to each factor and a total score obtained. Where automatic credit scoring computations are used, acceptance or rejection of your application will not depend solely on the results of the credit scoring process.

Sharing Data: The Publisher may also share your information with its business partners in the travel, property, automotive, financial services, leisure, entertainment, advertising, media, retail and mail order business for marketing purposes or it may send you information about other organisations’ goods and services. The Publisher or its business partners may contact you by mail, telephone, fax, e-mail or other electronic messaging service with offers of goods and services or information that may be of interest to you e.g. holidays, cars, property, financial and leisure services, entertainment, media products, advertising, clothing or household goods. By providing the Publisher with your fax number, land line and/or mobile telephone numbers or email address you consent to being contacted by these methods for these purposes. If you do not wish to receive marketing information from the Publisher or from the Publisher’s business partners tick the appropriate box or include the appropriate command word on the form you complete.

Sensitive Personal Data: By providing the Publisher with your personal information, you consent to it processing your sensitive personal data, such as health data, for the purposes in Paragraph 8.

Transfer of Personal Data out of the UK and Ireland: By providing the Publisher with your personal information you also consent to the Publisher transferring your information to countries or jurisdictions which do not provide the same level of data protection as the UK, if necessary for the above purposes. If the Publisher does make such a transfer, it will, if appropriate, put a contract in place to ensure that your information is protected.

Third Party Data: If you provide the Publisher with information about another person, you confirm that they have appointed you to act for them, to consent to the processing of their personal data including sensitive personal data and that you have informed them of the Publisher’s identity and the purposes (as set out above) for which their personal data will be processed.

Secure Server Software: The Publisher offers the use of a secure server when you place orders or access your account information. SSL (the secure server software) encrypts your information before it is sent to us. The Publisher also takes appropriate measures to ensure that the information disclosed is kept secure accurate and up to date and kept only for so long as is necessary for the purposes for which it is used.

Links to Third Party Sites: The Publisher links to a wide variety of other sites and it displays advertisements from third parties on the Website. The Publisher is not responsible for the content or privacy policies of these sites and third party advertisers, nor for the way in which information about their users is treated. In particular, unless expressly stated, the Publisher is not an agent for these sites or advertisers nor is it authorised to make representations on their behalf.

Requests: You are entitled to ask for a copy of the information the Publisher holds about you (for which the Publisher may charge a small fee) and to have any inaccuracies in your information corrected. If you wish to exercise your rights to this information please forward your request, in writing, to The Publisher.

Monitoring: For quality control and training purposes, the Publisher may monitor or record your communications with it.

Changes in Your Data: If your personal details change, if you change your mind about any of your marketing preferences or if you have any queries about how the Publisher uses your information, please let the Publisher know online where appropriate, or by contacting The Publisher.

Changes to this Policy: This data protection notice may change and therefore you should review it regularly. The Publisher will of course notify you of any changes where we are required to do so.

FORUMS REGISTRATION, TERMS AND CONDITIONS

Acceptance of Terms: In order to contribute to any of the interactive pages of the Website ("the Forums") you must agree to abide by the House Rules and Swear Word Policy detailed below. If you do not agree then please leave the Forums immediately. By completing the Forum registration form and by entering your email address and password, you will be deemed to have accepted these Terms and Conditions in their entirety. Also, by signing up for any of the Website's online services (including but not limited to: email news headlines, competitions, news archive), you are deemed to have accepted these Terms and Conditions in their entirety.

Accuracy of Records: During the registration process, you agree to provide true, accurate and complete information about yourself, and to update this information when it changes. If you do not update it, the Publisher may suspend or terminate your use of the Website. Any personal information that you provide to the Publisher is subject to the terms of the Data Protection Notice and Cookie Policy detailed above.

Password: When you register, you will choose a password so that you can access your account with the Publisher. You agree that you will keep this information confidential. You are completely responsible for activities that happen under your account and password. If you think there has been unauthorised use of your account or password, you agree immediately to notify the Publisher and co-operate with the Publisher to resolve it. You understand that if you do not follow the terms of this paragraph, the Publisher may suspend or terminate your use of the Website.

Unauthorised Access to your Password: You will not do anything that would assist anyone who is not a registered user to gain access to any secure area of the Website. You undertake that you will not maliciously create additional registration accounts for the purpose of abusing the functionality of the Website, or other users; nor will you seek to pass yourself off as another user.

Access Termination: The Publisher can terminate your access to the Website at any time. The Publisher may also remove any content that you post without cause, without giving reasons and without notice to you. This includes all email accounts, postings, profiles or other personalised information you have created while on the Website.

COMMENT AND FORUM HOUSE RULES

These House Rules have been developed so that everyone can get the best out of contributing to the Comments and Forums. They aim to protect anyone who reads or contributes to the Comments and Forums and to help everyone to have an enjoyable and safe time.

By participating in the Comments and Forums you agree to abide by these House Rules. The Publisher reserves the right to change these Comments and Forum House Rules at any time by posting these changes online. You are responsible for regularly reviewing information posted online to obtain notice of such changes. Your continuing use of the Comments and Forums once these changes are posted constitutes your acceptance of these Comment and Forum House Rules as modified by the posted changes.

* Please be warned that if any content breaks the rules below it may be removed by the moderators of the Website and your account terminated.

Rules for Contributing to the Forums and Principles that You Must Accept.

Adding Comments: To add your comment to a Forum, click the "Add Your Comment" (or similar) button on the bottom of the article. If the comment on that specific Forum requires the user to log in or register then please click on the relevant link.

Moderation: The Publisher is keen to encourage lively and informed debate but at the same time considers that some of its topics will require a closer level of editorial oversight. That is why the Publisher has introduced moderation for some of our discussions. When comments appear on the Forums they will either be "moderated" or "non-moderated". Moderation means that the Publisher’s staff will check each comment before posting it onto the Website. The Publisher cannot guarantee that all comments can be published. The Publisher will publish as many comments as it can without editing. However, the Publisher may edit your comments.

Complaints: We want to encourage safe and open discussions but if you think a comment breaks the Comments and Forum House Rules, click on the "Report As Unsuitable" (or similar) button which appears beside each comment. You will be asked to log in / register (if not already logged in). Once you have logged in, the "Report This Comment" form will appear with a field to enter your reason. Please fill this in telling the Publisher why you think the comment is not acceptable. Once you press the "Report" button, your complaint will be brought to the attention of the Publisher’s moderators, who will decide whether the comment breaks the rules. If it does, they will remove it. If it doesn’t, it will be allowed to remain on the Forum. This process may be automated, and the comment may be removed automatically, before being reviewed by the moderators. Then it will either be reinstated, or remain removed from the site. The Publisher will not normally enter into correspondence about complaints, but may do so in special cases. If you want to take the matter further, you can do it via the Contact Us section, listing the article in question (please include the web address) and the offending comment and author. Please do not abuse the complaints system. It is there to allow users to report any comments which you deem unsuitable and in breach of the Rules. Similarly, please do not use the "Report as Unsuitable" icon to complain about spelling errors, differences of opinion or multiple postings. Anyone who repeatedly abuses the complaints system simply because they disagree with comments may have their account suspended.

Personal attacks are prohibited: Commonly known as flaming, personal attacks are posts which are designed to put down or insult Forum members. Comments of this nature are not beneficial to the Publisher’s community spirit and will not be tolerated.

No trolling.:Trolling is used to describe a post that is deliberately designed for the purpose of angering and insulting the members of a Forum. Posts of this nature are disruptive and/or say intentionally provocative things just to stir up trouble. It’s not polite or acceptable so please don't do it.

Unlawful, harassing, defamatory, abusive, threatening, harmful, obscene, profane, sexually orientated, racially offensive or otherwise objectionable material is not acceptable. Hardcore swearing is not allowed on the Forums. If you do use language in your posting such as that defined in this paragraph (see also the Swear Word Policy below) the Publisher will remove your posting. If you continue to break the rules you may find your account closed down.

Comment etiquette: Do not make an unreasonably large number of postings - the Publisher wants to publish comments from as many different people as possible, thus participants should keep their number of contributions per debate to a reasonable level.

Be patient. Please remember when posting that people of all ages and abilities use the Forums. Remember when you were a new user and try to be kind.

No spamming or flooding. Spamming is the posting of the same (or very similar) messages to lots of conversation threads. Flooding is when the same (or very similar) message is posted over and over again to the same conversation. Please don’t spam or flood the Forums as the Publisher will simply remove your posting and possibly your account.

No advertising. Advertising is not allowed within the postings on the Forums. Writing articles that review or criticise commercial products, local restaurants, venues etc. are obviously fine as long as they're balanced, but adverts aren’t. If you wish to advertise through a banner or a tile advert on the Forum pages please contact the advertising department for the relevant publication.

Postings or articles containing languages other than English may be removed. The Publisher has to ensure that it understands a posting or article before it can pass it, therefore postings in languages other than English may be removed.

Don’t impersonate others. Impersonating another user of the Forums, moderator, administrator or the Publisher’s employees is strictly prohibited. This may be grounds for permanent loss of your Forum account.

Be careful with including email addresses and instant messaging addresses in contributions. You must not include anyone else’s personal details, or even your own. However, it is acceptable to include general contact details for companies, but you must only include publicly available details, for example, the telephone number of a restaurant or the email address of a local company.

Only include suitable URLs in your postings. Links to websites we consider unsuitable will be removed, so if you are considering contributing something that contains a URL please make sure that it adds value and interest to the subject of your posting and it isn’t purely commercial. Unsuitable sites would include those with racist material, pornographic or sexually explicit material, potentially defamatory material, anything which encourages illegal activities, material which infringes copyright, sites which purely plug or promote commercial products or services without containing material which enhances the subject matter, sites that start with automatic downloads or sites which may offend users of the Forum. The Publisher may also have to remove links to sites which are in languages other than English for the reasons described in item 11 above. Please note that the Publisher does not allow URLs to be included in nicknames.

Feedback. The Publisher welcomes feedback, both positive and negative, about its products and services, but please make sure your comments are in line with these Comments and Forum House Rules. You can contact the moderator of The Forum by using the link provided on the page. Please note though that repeatedly posting personal or offensive comments about individual members of the public or people who work for the Publisher may be considered harassment. The Publisher reserves the right to remove such messages and take action against those responsible.

Copyright on the Forums. It’s important to note that you retain copyright in your contributions to the Forums. This means that you are free to take what you have written and re-publish it somewhere else.

All you do in contributing to the Forums is to grant the Publisher the right to publish in accordance with these terms and conditions. In other words, what you create here is done on the condition that you grant the Publisher a perpetual, royalty-free, non-exclusive license to use, reproduce, modify, adapt, publish, translate,

create derivative works from, distribute, perform, play, sublicense and exercise all copyright and publicity rights with respect to your contribution worldwide and/or to incorporate your contribution in other works in any media now known or later developed for the full term of any rights that may exist in your contribution and you agree to waive any and all moral rights that exist in your contribution for the purposes of its submission to and publication on the Forum and the purposes specified above. As the Publisher may wish to distribute the content in various formats over time, it needs to be sure that it has the right to publish everything posted to any Forum.

The Law. The Publisher accepts no liability in respect of any material submitted by users and published by it and the Publisher is not responsible for its content and accuracy. Please keep your comments relevant, in good taste and civil. If anything you post is illegal (for example defamatory), condones illegal activities (such as recommends drug taking) or infringes the copyright of a third party then it will be removed.

Do not post any defamatory material of any nature anywhere on the Forums (for example a comment that is capable of damaging the reputation of a person or organisation. You could be liable for damages and costs if successfully sued). This includes text, graphics, video, programs or audio.

Posting a message indicating your intention to commit an illegal act is strictly prohibited.

Do not post comments which could be in contempt of court or which could break a court injunction - this means not posting anything that risks prejudicing on-going or forthcoming court proceedings (such as naming an individual or speculating as to their current whereabouts after a court has issued an injunction against doing so).

Do not post messages that are unlawful, harassing, defamatory, abusive, threatening, harmful, obscene, profane, sexually oriented or racially offensive. Do not incite people to commit any crime, including incitement of racial hatred

Only post material to which you have the copyright or other permission to distribute electronically. You may not violate, plagiarise or infringe the rights of third parties including copyright, trademark, trade secret, privacy, personal, publicity or proprietary rights.

Parental Guidance. If you are under the age of 16 Please get your parents’ or guardians’ permission before taking part in the Forum’s discussions. Never reveal any personal information about yourself (for example your telephone number, location, home address or email address) without getting your parents’ or guardians’ permission first.

Transgressions. If you fail to abide by these Comment and Forum House Rules then, in most cases, the following procedure will be followed. Please note that the Publisher reserves the right to terminate accounts immediately at its discretion (in the event of such things as criminal behaviour or personal abuse or harassment of the Publisher’s staff for example) or to vary the following process as it sees fit.

For a first or second offence, you will receive an official warning from the moderator.

For a third offence, you will be suspended from the Forums.

For multiple offences your account will be closed permanently.

In each case the warning or suspension notice will be sent to the email address you have used to register with the Forum. This email will explain the nature of your transgression and the process for transgressions. If this email address bounces your account will be terminated.

While suspended if you return to the Forums by creating another account this will constitute a further offence and will extend the suspension to the next period or will result in your account being closed permanently. Asking other Forum members to post on your behalf while suspended will constitute a further offence on your behalf and may constitute an offence by those members.

Violation of any of the Forum House Rules could lead to legal action being taken against you by interested authorities or an aggrieved party. Be aware that if legal action ensues the Publisher could be legally obliged to reveal your registration information and/or IP address to those authorities.



SWEAR WORD POLICY

As with the above House Rules, this Swear Word Policy has been developed so that everyone can get the best out of contributing to the Forums.

By participating in the Forums you also agree to abide by this Swear Word Policy. The Publisher reserves the right to change this Swear Word Policy at any time by posting these changes online. You are responsible for regularly reviewing information posted online to obtain notice of such changes. Your continuing use of the Forums once these changes are posted constitutes your acceptance of this Swear Word Policy as modified by the posted changes.

* Please be warned that if any content breaks the rules below it may be removed by the moderators of the Website.

If you see a word that you personally find offensive, please bring it to the attention of the moderator, who will make a decision as to its suitability in the given context. This page is a guide only; if words offend, or are used in an offensive way they may be removed.



The Publisher insists that you do not use swear words at all. The Forum attracts a wide range of readers and members, in terms of age, culture, nationality and personal attitude and many people are genuinely offended by swear words that others consider perfectly acceptable.

Minority Groups

Some words are banned not because they are profane or swearing, but because they may offend members of any minority, religious or ethnic group. Any posting or article using a slang word that may be seen to be offensive to any group of people will be removed and the posting may result in the termination of your account.

YOUR RIGHTS

You have certain rights under the Data Protection Legislation which can be exercised by contacting us at: webadmin@iconicnewspapers.ie, including:

• the right to access the personal information held about the you by making a subject access request in accordance with the Data Protection Legislation. We may charge a reasonable fee when a request is manifestly unfounded or excessive;

• the right to have your personal information rectified if it is inaccurate or incomplete;

• the right to request to have your personal information deleted as set out in the Data Protection Legislation;

• the right to request to restrict the processing of your personal information in certain specific circumstances as set out in the Data Protection Legislation;

• the right to ask us not to process your personal information for marketing purposes or for purposes based on our legitimate interests;

• the right to ask us to not undergo automated decision making; and

• where you have provided consent, to request to withdraw such consent at any time.

Please note that if you choose to exercise your rights to have personal information restricted or deleted, then we may not be able to provide you with our services.

APPENDIX A: LIST OF WEBSITES

www.carlowlive.ie

www.clarelive.ie

www.derrynow.com

www.donegallive.ie

www.dundalkdemocrat.ie

www.inishlive.ie

www.ireland-live.ie

www.kildarenow.com

www.kilkennypeople.ie

www.leinsterexpress.ie

www.leinsterleader.ie

www.leitrimobserver.ie

www.limerickleader.ie

www.longfordleader.ie

www.nenaghlive.ie

www.tipperarylive.ie

www.offalyexpress.ie

www.waterfordlive.ie



APPENDIX B: LIST OF NEWSPAPERS

Limerick Leader

Kilkenny People

Leinster Leader

Leinster Express

Tipperary Star

The Nationalist

Donegal Democrat

Donegal Post

Donegal’s People’s Press

Inish Times

Dundalk Democrat

Derry News

County Derry Post

Longford Leader

Leitrim Observer

Midlands Tribune

Tullamore Tribunes